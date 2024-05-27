Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 441.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 441.85, reached a high of 442.45, and closed at 441.2. The low for the day was 435.2. The market capitalization was 544458.7 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 723488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1440.73Support 1433.58
Resistance 2445.17Support 2430.87
Resistance 3447.88Support 3426.43
27 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14151615
    Buy18171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15124 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 767 k.

27 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹441.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442.45 & 435.2 yesterday to end at 441.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

