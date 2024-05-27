Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹441.85, reached a high of ₹442.45, and closed at ₹441.2. The low for the day was ₹435.2. The market capitalization was ₹544458.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 723488 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.73
|Support 1
|433.58
|Resistance 2
|445.17
|Support 2
|430.87
|Resistance 3
|447.88
|Support 3
|426.43
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 767 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.45 & ₹435.2 yesterday to end at ₹441.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.