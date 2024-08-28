Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 505.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 507.15 and closed slightly lower at 505.7. The stock reached a high of 507.5 and dipped to a low of 500.3. ITC has a market capitalization of 626024.58 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 510.6 and a low of 399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 418793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12209 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹505.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 507.5 & 500.3 yesterday to end at 500.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

