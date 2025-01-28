Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 441.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 441.25 and closed slightly higher at 441.50. The stock reached a high of 444.90 and a low of 436.55 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at 550,640.40 crore, with a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 361,624 shares for ITC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1444.28Support 1435.83
Resistance 2448.87Support 2431.97
Resistance 3452.73Support 3427.38
28 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 22.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16035 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹441.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 444.90 & 436.55 yesterday to end at 440.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

