Itc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹441.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹441.50. The stock reached a high of ₹444.90 and a low of ₹436.55 during the day. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹550,640.40 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 361,624 shares for ITC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|444.28
|Support 1
|435.83
|Resistance 2
|448.87
|Support 2
|431.97
|Resistance 3
|452.73
|Support 3
|427.38
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 22.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹444.90 & ₹436.55 yesterday to end at ₹440.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.