Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 428.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's 428

28 Mar 2024
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 428 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 427.65, closed at 427.45 with a high of 429 and a low of 426.5. The market capitalization stood at 533409.72 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 372.8. The BSE volume for the day was 215572 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹428.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹428

Today, the stock price of ITC closed at 428.55 with a slight increase of 0.13% compared to the previous closing price of 428. The net change in the stock price was 0.55.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC428.550.550.13499.6372.8532602.7
Godfrey Phillips India3090.511.850.383687.651605.0516068.72
VST Industries3565.0-11.65-0.334328.453075.55505.04
NTC Industries108.60.550.51142.867.01129.71
Golden Tobacco37.95-1.08-2.7764.738.9966.83
28 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's trading data for ITC stock shows a low price of 427.15 and a high price of 433.05.

28 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST Itc March futures opened at 427.6 as against previous close of 427.85

ITC, currently trading at a spot price of 428.1, with a bid price of 427.95 and an offer price of 428.15. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 1600. The stock has an open interest of 48846400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Over the past 52 weeks, ITC Ltd stock has reached a low of 374.84071 and a high of 499.70000. This data indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock's value over the year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹430, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹428

The current price of Itc stock is 430 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 0.47. Overall, Itc stock is showing a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.75 (+337.5%) & 11.95 (+18.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 415.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-98.15%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:33 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC431.73.70.86499.6372.8536517.53
Godfrey Phillips India3084.856.20.23687.651605.0516039.34
VST Industries3578.31.650.054328.453075.55525.58
NTC Industries108.550.50.46142.867.01129.65
Golden Tobacco38.83-0.2-0.5164.738.9968.37
28 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹432.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹428

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 432.85, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 4.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price today was 427.15 and the high price was 431.80.

28 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Itc March futures opened at 427.6 as against previous close of 427.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 429.8 with a bid price of 428.85 and an offer price of 429.05. The bid quantity is 4800 and the offer quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 44,924,800, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:44 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹428.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹428

The current price of ITC stock is 428.85 with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Key Metrics

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days420.47
10 Days418.58
20 Days413.82
50 Days427.09
100 Days438.45
300 Days444.86
28 Mar 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.7 (+75.0%) & 10.85 (+7.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.5 (-44.44%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹430.4, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹428

The current data for ITC stock shows a price of 430.4 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Itc Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST Itc Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM IST Itc March futures opened at 427.6 as against previous close of 427.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 429.7 with a bid price of 428.65 and an offer price of 428.85. The offer quantity is 8000 while the bid quantity is 16000. The open interest for ITC stands at 43076800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC429.31.30.3499.6372.8533534.8
Godfrey Phillips India3086.07.350.243687.651605.0516045.32
VST Industries3568.3-8.35-0.234328.453075.55510.14
NTC Industries108.550.50.46142.867.01129.65
Golden Tobacco38.86-0.17-0.4464.738.9968.43
28 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹429.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹428

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 429.15 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 427.15, while the high price reached was 431.

28 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 10.25 (+1.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.45 (-9.26%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Itc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161516
Buy17171716
Hold3344
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹428.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹428

The current price of ITC stock is 428.85 with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC429.051.050.25499.6372.8533224.1
Godfrey Phillips India3117.538.851.263687.651605.0516209.1
VST Industries3583.06.350.184328.453075.55532.84
NTC Industries109.91.851.71142.867.01131.26
Golden Tobacco38.86-0.17-0.4464.738.9968.43
28 Mar 2024, 11:22 AM IST Itc March futures opened at 427.6 as against previous close of 427.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 430.15. The bid price is 429.05 with a bid quantity of 3200, while the offer price is 429.1 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for ITC is 42,456,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 427.15 and a high of 431. The stock showed a range of 3.85 between its low and high prices.

28 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹429.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹428

The current price of ITC stock is 429.85 with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.43. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (+0.0%) & 11.0 (+9.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.95 (-64.81%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC428.40.40.09499.6372.8532416.28
Godfrey Phillips India3105.8527.20.883687.651605.0516148.53
VST Industries3583.757.10.24328.453075.55534.0
NTC Industries108.60.550.51142.867.01129.71
Golden Tobacco39.030.00.064.738.9968.73
28 Mar 2024, 10:22 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹430.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹428

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 430.5 with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated between 427.15 and 431 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST Itc March futures opened at 427.6 as against previous close of 427.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 430.1 with a bid price of 429.15 and an offer price of 429.3. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is also 1600. The open interest for ITC stands at 40,692,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Itc Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹429.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹428

The current price of ITC stock is 429.6, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.5%
3 Months-7.59%
6 Months-4.71%
YTD-7.38%
1 Year13.4%
28 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹427.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹427.45

The current data for ITC stock shows the price at 427.25 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹427.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 215,572 shares with a closing price of 427.45.

