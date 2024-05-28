Itc Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹437.8 and closed at ₹436.1. The stock reached a high of ₹438.85 and a low of ₹430.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹538715.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 312984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.31% and is currently trading at ₹430.15. Over the past year, the price of ITC shares dropped by 2.13% to ₹430.15. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|1.81%
|6 Months
|-1.44%
|YTD
|-6.62%
|1 Year
|-2.13%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.73
|Support 1
|428.53
|Resistance 2
|441.92
|Support 2
|425.52
|Resistance 3
|444.93
|Support 3
|420.33
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 15.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹438.85 & ₹430.8 yesterday to end at ₹436.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend