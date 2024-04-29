Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹439.75 and closed at ₹437.5. The high for the day was ₹443.45, while the low was ₹436.2. The market cap stood at ₹549,265.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 863,516 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹443.45 & ₹436.2 yesterday to end at ₹437.5. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
