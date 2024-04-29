Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 437.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 439.75 and closed at 437.5. The high for the day was 443.45, while the low was 436.2. The market cap stood at 549,265.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 863,516 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14930 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹437.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 443.45 & 436.2 yesterday to end at 437.5. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

