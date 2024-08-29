Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹500.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹500.6. The stock reached a high of ₹502.2 and dipped to a low of ₹496.45. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹621,710.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹510.6 and ₹399.3, respectively. The trading volume on BSE was 354,259 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|500.77
|Support 1
|494.97
|Resistance 2
|504.43
|Support 2
|492.83
|Resistance 3
|506.57
|Support 3
|489.17
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 9.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|14
|14
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹502.2 & ₹496.45 yesterday to end at ₹497.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend