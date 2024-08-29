Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 500.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 500.95 and closed slightly lower at 500.6. The stock reached a high of 502.2 and dipped to a low of 496.45. ITC's market capitalization stood at 621,710.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were 510.6 and 399.3, respectively. The trading volume on BSE was 354,259 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1500.77Support 1494.97
Resistance 2504.43Support 2492.83
Resistance 3506.57Support 3489.17
29 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.5, 9.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121414
    Buy20191918
    Hold4423
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
29 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12209 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹500.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 502.2 & 496.45 yesterday to end at 497.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

