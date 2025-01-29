Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 435.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 440.85 and closed at 440, with a high of 441.70 and a low of 434.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 544,822.50 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 862,524 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:32 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹434.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹435.25

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 434.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.47 and 439.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 434.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have increased by 2.33%, reaching 434.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-0.11%
6 Months-6.04%
YTD-4.83%
1 Year2.33%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1439.77Support 1432.47
Resistance 2444.43Support 2429.83
Resistance 3447.07Support 3425.17
29 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 23.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111111
    Buy20212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16430 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 864 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹440 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 441.70 & 434.35 yesterday to end at 435.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

