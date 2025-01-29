Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹440.85 and closed at ₹440, with a high of ₹441.70 and a low of ₹434.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹544,822.50 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 862,524 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹434.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.47 and ₹439.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹434.70. Over the past year, ITC shares have increased by 2.33%, reaching ₹434.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-0.11%
|6 Months
|-6.04%
|YTD
|-4.83%
|1 Year
|2.33%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.77
|Support 1
|432.47
|Resistance 2
|444.43
|Support 2
|429.83
|Resistance 3
|447.07
|Support 3
|425.17
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 23.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 864 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.70 & ₹434.35 yesterday to end at ₹435.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend