Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at ₹494.95 and closed at ₹489.8. The high for the day was ₹506.25, while the low was ₹487.5. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹628,042.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.6, and the 52-week low is ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,028,093 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹510.5, 1.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|18
|19
|17
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹506.25 & ₹487.5 yesterday to end at ₹502.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend