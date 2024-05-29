Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹432 and closed at ₹431.5. The high for the day was ₹434 and the low was ₹428.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹535469.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 473843 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 16.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434 & ₹428.25 yesterday to end at ₹431.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend