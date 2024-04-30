Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹435.6, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹442.5, reached a high of ₹442.5, and a low of ₹434.6 before closing at ₹439.95. The market cap stood at ₹546830.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 303544 shares traded.
Itc share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.
Itc share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Itc's ROE was 29.16% in the most recent fiscal year and had a return on investment of 28.54%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23%, respectively.
Itc share price Live : Financial performance
Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 764522.90 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.09%) than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of -5.99% and a profit growth of -0.12% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.55% to reach ₹435.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performances. VST Industries and NTC Industries are both declining today, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and Golden Tobacco, other peers of ITC, are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|435.6
|-2.4
|-0.55
|499.6
|399.3
|541364.45
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3346.05
|33.3
|1.01
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17397.43
|VST Industries
|4029.3
|-31.25
|-0.77
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6222.01
|NTC Industries
|113.4
|-0.05
|-0.04
|142.8
|67.01
|135.44
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's high for the day was ₹440.45 and the low was ₹435.05.
Itc share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.24%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹435.6, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹438
Itc share price closed the day at ₹435.6 - a 0.55% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 439.27 , 442.58 , 444.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 433.87 , 431.78 , 428.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 2.65% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by ITC until 3 PM has increased by 2.65% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of ₹435.6, which is up by -0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹436, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹438
Itc share price is at ₹436 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.42 and ₹442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|424.76
|10 Days
|427.20
|20 Days
|426.70
|50 Days
|417.47
|100 Days
|436.87
|300 Days
|443.16
Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 8.45% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of ITC until 2 PM is 8.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is ₹436.8, showing a decrease of -0.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc reached a high of 438.3 and a low of 436.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 437.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. It may be advisable for traders to decrease long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 436.8 and 435.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.78
|Support 1
|436.23
|Resistance 2
|438.82
|Support 2
|435.72
|Resistance 3
|439.33
|Support 3
|434.68
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹437.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹438
Itc share price is at ₹437.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.42 and ₹442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 12.90% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Itc until 1 PM has increased by 12.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹437.5, showing a slight increase of -0.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc reached a high of 439.1 and a low of 437.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 438.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 437.63 and 436.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.7
|Support 1
|437.3
|Resistance 2
|439.6
|Support 2
|436.8
|Resistance 3
|440.1
|Support 3
|435.9
Itc share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Itc indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock hitting a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's price fluctuated within a range on the current day, with the low price recorded at ₹437.8 and the high price reaching ₹440.45.
Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.44% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by ITC until 12 AM has increased by 12.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹438.75, up by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 440.37 and 438.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 438.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 440.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.77
|Support 1
|438.27
|Resistance 2
|440.63
|Support 2
|437.63
|Resistance 3
|441.27
|Support 3
|436.77
Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|424.76
|10 Days
|427.20
|20 Days
|426.70
|50 Days
|417.47
|100 Days
|436.87
|300 Days
|443.16
Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹438.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹438
Itc share price is at ₹438.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.42 and ₹442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.98% higher than yesterday
The volume of trades in ITC until 11 AM has increased by 40.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹440, showing a 0.46% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 440.85 and 439.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 439.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 440.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.37
|Support 1
|438.32
|Resistance 2
|441.43
|Support 2
|437.33
|Resistance 3
|442.42
|Support 3
|436.27
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹439, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹438
Itc share price is at ₹439 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.42 and ₹442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of ITC increased by 0.16% today, reaching ₹438.7. Among its peers, VST Industries and NTC Industries are declining, while Godfrey Phillips India and Golden Tobacco are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.54% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|438.7
|0.7
|0.16
|499.6
|399.3
|545217.14
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3333.25
|20.5
|0.62
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17330.87
|VST Industries
|4047.25
|-13.3
|-0.33
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6249.73
|NTC Industries
|113.2
|-0.25
|-0.22
|142.8
|67.01
|135.21
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.91% lower than yesterday
The volume of ITC traded until 10 AM is 47.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹439.85, a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc touched a high of 440.4 & a low of 438.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.85
|Support 1
|439.0
|Resistance 2
|441.55
|Support 2
|437.85
|Resistance 3
|442.7
|Support 3
|437.15
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Itc's stock price increased by 0.48% to reach ₹440.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is declining, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|440.1
|2.1
|0.48
|499.6
|399.3
|546957.06
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3324.65
|11.9
|0.36
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17286.16
|VST Industries
|4067.7
|7.15
|0.18
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6281.31
|NTC Industries
|112.3
|-1.15
|-1.01
|142.8
|67.01
|134.13
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Itc indicates that the current bullish trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹439.05, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹438
Itc share price is at ₹439.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹434.42 and ₹442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ITC has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹438.85. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.61% to reach ₹438.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|-6.14%
|6 Months
|1.8%
|YTD
|-5.17%
|1 Year
|3.61%
Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|442.27
|Support 1
|434.42
|Resistance 2
|446.28
|Support 2
|430.58
|Resistance 3
|450.12
|Support 3
|426.57
Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13663 k
The trading volume yesterday was 12.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹439.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹442.5 & ₹434.6 yesterday to end at ₹439.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
