Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 435.6, down -0.55% from yesterday's 438

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 438 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 442.5, reached a high of 442.5, and a low of 434.6 before closing at 439.95. The market cap stood at 546830.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 303544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Itc has a 20.15% MF holding & 15.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.28% in to 20.15% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.23% in to 15.44% in quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30 PM IST Itc share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Itc's ROE was 29.16% in the most recent fiscal year and had a return on investment of 28.54%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.64% and 31.23%, respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03 PM IST Itc share price Live : Financial performance

Itc has shown an EPS growth of 9.98% and a revenue growth of 14.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 764522.90 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.09%) than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of -5.99% and a profit growth of -0.12% in the upcoming quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:36 PM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:03 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.55% to reach 435.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performances. VST Industries and NTC Industries are both declining today, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and Golden Tobacco, other peers of ITC, are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC435.6-2.4-0.55499.6399.3541364.45
Godfrey Phillips India3346.0533.31.013687.651605.0517397.43
VST Industries4029.3-31.25-0.774328.453159.96222.01
NTC Industries113.4-0.05-0.04142.867.01135.44
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's high for the day was 440.45 and the low was 435.05.

30 Apr 2024, 04:30 PM IST Itc share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.24%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 03:54 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹435.6, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc share price closed the day at 435.6 - a 0.55% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 439.27 , 442.58 , 444.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 433.87 , 431.78 , 428.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 2.65% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by ITC until 3 PM has increased by 2.65% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of 435.6, which is up by -0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Itc Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹436, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc share price is at 436 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.42 and 442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days424.76
10 Days427.20
20 Days426.70
50 Days417.47
100 Days436.87
300 Days443.16
30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:47 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 8.45% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ITC until 2 PM is 8.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is 436.8, showing a decrease of -0.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:36 PM IST Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc reached a high of 438.3 and a low of 436.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 437.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. It may be advisable for traders to decrease long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 436.8 and 435.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.78Support 1436.23
Resistance 2438.82Support 2435.72
Resistance 3439.33Support 3434.68
30 Apr 2024, 02:16 PM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹437.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc share price is at 437.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.42 and 442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 12.90% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Itc until 1 PM has increased by 12.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at 437.5, showing a slight increase of -0.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc reached a high of 439.1 and a low of 437.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 438.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 437.63 and 436.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.7Support 1437.3
Resistance 2439.6Support 2436.8
Resistance 3440.1Support 3435.9
30 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Itc share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Itc indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock hitting a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated within a range on the current day, with the low price recorded at 437.8 and the high price reaching 440.45.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.44% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by ITC until 12 AM has increased by 12.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 438.75, up by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 440.37 and 438.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 438.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 440.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1439.77Support 1438.27
Resistance 2440.63Support 2437.63
Resistance 3441.27Support 3436.77
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days424.76
10 Days427.20
20 Days426.70
50 Days417.47
100 Days436.87
300 Days443.16
30 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹438.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc share price is at 438.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.42 and 442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.98% higher than yesterday

The volume of trades in ITC until 11 AM has increased by 40.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 440, showing a 0.46% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 440.85 and 439.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 439.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 440.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1440.37Support 1438.32
Resistance 2441.43Support 2437.33
Resistance 3442.42Support 3436.27
30 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹439, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc share price is at 439 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.42 and 442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of ITC increased by 0.16% today, reaching 438.7. Among its peers, VST Industries and NTC Industries are declining, while Godfrey Phillips India and Golden Tobacco are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.54% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC438.70.70.16499.6399.3545217.14
Godfrey Phillips India3333.2520.50.623687.651605.0517330.87
VST Industries4047.25-13.3-0.334328.453159.96249.73
NTC Industries113.2-0.25-0.22142.867.01135.21
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
30 Apr 2024, 10:53 AM IST Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.91% lower than yesterday

The volume of ITC traded until 10 AM is 47.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 439.85, a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc touched a high of 440.4 & a low of 438.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1440.85Support 1439.0
Resistance 2441.55Support 2437.85
Resistance 3442.7Support 3437.15
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Itc Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Itc's stock price increased by 0.48% to reach 440.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NTC Industries is declining, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC440.12.10.48499.6399.3546957.06
Godfrey Phillips India3324.6511.90.363687.651605.0517286.16
VST Industries4067.77.150.184328.453159.96281.31
NTC Industries112.3-1.15-1.01142.867.01134.13
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
30 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Itc indicates that the current bullish trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹439.05, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹438

Itc share price is at 439.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.42 and 442.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at 438.85. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.61% to reach 438.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.03%
3 Months-6.14%
6 Months1.8%
YTD-5.17%
1 Year3.61%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1442.27Support 1434.42
Resistance 2446.28Support 2430.58
Resistance 3450.12Support 3426.57
30 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13663 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹439.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 442.5 & 434.6 yesterday to end at 439.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.