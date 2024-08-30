Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹499.9 and closed at ₹497.15, with a high of ₹507.65 and a low of ₹497.4. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹631,464.46 crore. ITC's 52-week high is ₹510.6, while its 52-week low is ₹399.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 352,463 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|500.77
|Support 1
|494.97
|Resistance 2
|504.43
|Support 2
|492.83
|Resistance 3
|506.57
|Support 3
|489.17
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 8.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|14
|14
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.65 & ₹497.4 yesterday to end at ₹504.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend