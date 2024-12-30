Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 476.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 480.8 and closed at 476.85, marking a decline. The day's trading saw a high of 481.9 and a low of 476.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 596,746.1 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 285,554 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 479.00. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 3.12%, also reaching 479.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months-0.44%
6 Months12.64%
YTD3.57%
1 Year3.12%
30 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1481.9Support 1476.0
Resistance 2484.85Support 2473.05
Resistance 3487.8Support 3470.1
30 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 12.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14780 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹476.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 481.9 & 476.15 yesterday to end at 478.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

