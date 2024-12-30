Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹480.8 and closed at ₹476.85, marking a decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹481.9 and a low of ₹476.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹596,746.1 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 285,554 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹479.00. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 3.12%, also reaching ₹479.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|-0.44%
|6 Months
|12.64%
|YTD
|3.57%
|1 Year
|3.12%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|481.9
|Support 1
|476.0
|Resistance 2
|484.85
|Support 2
|473.05
|Resistance 3
|487.8
|Support 3
|470.1
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 12.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹481.9 & ₹476.15 yesterday to end at ₹478.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.