Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹435 and closed slightly higher at ₹435.25. The stock reached a high of ₹437.25 and dipped to a low of ₹430.20. With a market capitalization of ₹542,195 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a trading volume of 305,168 shares on BSE.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹537.0, 24.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.25 & ₹430.20 yesterday to end at ₹432.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend