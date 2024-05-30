Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 428.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 427.95 and closed at 428.9. The stock reached a high of 432.35 and a low of 426.05. The market capitalization stood at 537,841.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 430,910 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1433.6Support 1426.7
Resistance 2436.45Support 2422.65
Resistance 3440.5Support 3419.8
30 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14151615
    Buy18171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15058 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.

30 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹428.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 432.35 & 426.05 yesterday to end at 428.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

