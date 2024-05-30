Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹427.95 and closed at ₹428.9. The stock reached a high of ₹432.35 and a low of ₹426.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹537,841.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 430,910 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|433.6
|Support 1
|426.7
|Resistance 2
|436.45
|Support 2
|422.65
|Resistance 3
|440.5
|Support 3
|419.8
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 16.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.35 & ₹426.05 yesterday to end at ₹428.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend