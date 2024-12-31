Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 478.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 480.05 and closed slightly lower at 478.90, with a high of 481.40 and a low of 476.20. The stock's market capitalization stands at 598,810.5 crore. Over the past year, ITC has reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 488,210 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹478.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 481.4 & 476.2 yesterday to end at 476.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

