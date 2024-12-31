Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹480.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹478.90, with a high of ₹481.40 and a low of ₹476.20. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹598,810.5 crore. Over the past year, ITC has reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 488,210 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹478.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹481.4 & ₹476.2 yesterday to end at ₹476.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.