Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 433.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.60 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 433.30 and closed slightly higher at 433.40. The stock reached a high of 437.90 and a low of 431.60 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stands at 545,760.80 crore, with a BSE volume of 486,609 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.78Support 1432.33
Resistance 2441.57Support 2428.67
Resistance 3445.23Support 3425.88
31 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 537.0, 23.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111111
    Buy20212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16093 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹433.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 437.90 & 431.60 yesterday to end at 436.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

