Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹433.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹433.40. The stock reached a high of ₹437.90 and a low of ₹431.60 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹545,760.80 crore, with a BSE volume of 486,609 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.78
|Support 1
|432.33
|Resistance 2
|441.57
|Support 2
|428.67
|Resistance 3
|445.23
|Support 3
|425.88
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹537.0, 23.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.90 & ₹431.60 yesterday to end at ₹436.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend