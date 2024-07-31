Explore
Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 490 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.65 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 494.8 and closed at 490, with a high of 495.6 and a low of 491.05. The market capitalization stood at 618204.0 crore. The 52-week high was at 510.6 and the low was at 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 56237 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 11:02:15 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 2.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141316
    Buy19191917
    Hold2233
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 10:45:44 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 7.75% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Itc until 10 AM has increased by 7.75% compared to yesterday, with the price at 491.15, reflecting a 0.23% increase. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential decline in prices.

31 Jul 2024, 10:38:00 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc touched a high of 496.75 & a low of 492.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1495.38Support 1491.18
Resistance 2498.17Support 2489.77
Resistance 3499.58Support 3486.98
31 Jul 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live:

31 Jul 2024, 09:50:10 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of ITC rose by 0.76% to reach 493.7, outperforming its peers. While Golden Tobacco saw a decline, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries experienced an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each saw a slight increase of 0.11% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC493.73.70.76510.6399.3616370.7
Godfrey Phillips India4240.00.70.024815.01973.2522045.42
VST Industries4426.039.450.94850.03159.96833.74
NTC Industries185.0513.07.56173.075.55221.02
Golden Tobacco40.5-1.46-3.4864.736.071.32
31 Jul 2024, 09:45:20 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30:32 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹490 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495.6 & 491.05 yesterday to end at 494.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

