Itc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹494.8 and closed at ₹490, with a high of ₹495.6 and a low of ₹491.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹618204.0 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹510.6 and the low was at ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 56237 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 2.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 7.75% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Itc until 10 AM has increased by 7.75% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹491.15, reflecting a 0.23% increase. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc touched a high of 496.75 & a low of 492.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|495.38
|Support 1
|491.18
|Resistance 2
|498.17
|Support 2
|489.77
|Resistance 3
|499.58
|Support 3
|486.98
Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of ITC rose by 0.76% to reach ₹493.7, outperforming its peers. While Golden Tobacco saw a decline, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries experienced an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each saw a slight increase of 0.11% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|493.7
|3.7
|0.76
|510.6
|399.3
|616370.7
|Godfrey Phillips India
|4240.0
|0.7
|0.02
|4815.0
|1973.25
|22045.42
|VST Industries
|4426.0
|39.45
|0.9
|4850.0
|3159.9
|6833.74
|NTC Industries
|185.05
|13.0
|7.56
|173.0
|75.55
|221.02
|Golden Tobacco
|40.5
|-1.46
|-3.48
|64.7
|36.0
|71.32
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%
Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹490 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹495.6 & ₹491.05 yesterday to end at ₹494.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend