LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

6 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 424.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 429.95 and closed at 430.8, with a high of 430.95 and a low of 422.4. The market capitalization stood at 529,414.61 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 378,761 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30:48 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹428, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹424.05

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 428 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 420.72 and 429.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 420.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 429.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21:19 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.87% today, trading at 427.75. However, over the past year, ITC's shares have decreased by -4.86% to 427.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.97%
3 Months2.36%
6 Months-2.74%
YTD-8.28%
1 Year-4.86%
31 May 2024, 08:53:09 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1429.32Support 1420.72
Resistance 2434.43Support 2417.23
Resistance 3437.92Support 3412.12
31 May 2024, 08:35:27 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 17.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141615
    Buy18181717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14913 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06:36 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹430.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 430.95 & 422.4 yesterday to end at 430.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

