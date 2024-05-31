Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹429.95 and closed at ₹430.8, with a high of ₹430.95 and a low of ₹422.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹529,414.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 378,761 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹428 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹420.72 and ₹429.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹420.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 429.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.87% today, trading at ₹427.75. However, over the past year, ITC's shares have decreased by -4.86% to ₹427.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.97%
|3 Months
|2.36%
|6 Months
|-2.74%
|YTD
|-8.28%
|1 Year
|-4.86%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|429.32
|Support 1
|420.72
|Resistance 2
|434.43
|Support 2
|417.23
|Resistance 3
|437.92
|Support 3
|412.12
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 17.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|18
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹430.95 & ₹422.4 yesterday to end at ₹430.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend