Market LIVE: RBI announces liquidity window for MFs; Axis Bank up over 5%

US stocks finish in the green

Key Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday as investors turned cautiously optimistic, despite mounting evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's deep damage to the American economy. However, Wall Street finished the five-day stretch negative overall, with the Dow losing 1.9% over the course of a week that began tumultuously as the US benchmark oil price crashed into negative territory for the first time after traders tried to unload futures contracts amid a supply glut.