Market LIVE: RBI announces liquidity window for MFs; Axis Bank up over 5%. 27 Apr 2020, 10:53 AM IST
- Nifty sectoral indices in the green. Nifty Bank rallies 3%
- BSE Midcap, BSE SmallCap climbs 1-1.5%
The Indian rupee opened higher at 76.17 against the US dollar, compared with Friday's close of 76.45.
Mindtree impressed the Street with strong performance in March quarter. The stock gained 8%. The company reported a 1.9% sequential constant currency revenue growth and 1.5 percentage-points expansion in operating profit margins, despite business disruption by covid-19 and notable slowdown in travel and hospitality business. Volume growth was also strong (up 4.1%) and deal wins at $393 million are highest in recent quarters.
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company surged almost 10% in early deals after global brokerages maintained a positive outlook on the stock. ICICI Prudential jumped 8.5% to ₹365 on the BSE.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on Nifty 50, while only three stocks--Dr Reddy's Laboratories, NTPC and Asian Paints--were in the red.
The Reserve Bank of India today announced a special liquidity window for mutual funds (MFs) that have been reeling under redemption pressure amid the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With a view to ease liquidity pressures on MFs, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of ₹50, 000 crore, the central bank said.
Indian equity market climbed in opening deals, tracking Asian peers that advanced due to optimism over the peaking out of the spread of coronavirus. The benchmark Sensex rose 407.33 points, or 1.3%, to 31,734.55, while the Nifty 50 index gained 125.60 points, or 1.4%, to open at 9,280.
Key markets in Asia advanced in early deals due to hopes that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak has passed. Japan's Nikkei 225 moved up 2.2%, while Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 1.6%. SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for Indian stocks, increased 0.9% in morning trade.
The board of Tata Steel has approved fundraising through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹5,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty and Future Lifestyle may also be in focus.
Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to catch up with the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $1.22, or 7.2%, to $15.72 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while Brent crude was down 33 cents, or 1.5%, at $21.11 a barrel. (Reuters)
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.1% at 23,775.27. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.4% to close at 2,836.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq finished 1.7% higher at 8,634.52.
Key Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday as investors turned cautiously optimistic, despite mounting evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's deep damage to the American economy. However, Wall Street finished the five-day stretch negative overall, with the Dow losing 1.9% over the course of a week that began tumultuously as the US benchmark oil price crashed into negative territory for the first time after traders tried to unload futures contracts amid a supply glut.
