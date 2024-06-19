Ixigo Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates : Ixigo stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 13.83 %. The stock closed at 161.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.39 per share. Investors should monitor Ixigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.