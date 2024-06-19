Hello User
Ixigo Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates : Ixigo stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 13.83 %. The stock closed at 161.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.39 per share. Investors should monitor Ixigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ixigo's stock opened at 184.99 and closed at 161.99. The high for the day was 194.38, while the low was 180.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at 161.99, with the low at 135. The BSE volume for the day was 3,304,396 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 11:41 AM IST Multibagger IPO: ixigo share price doubles allottees money within two days of listing. More steam left?

ixigo IPO was offered at higher valuations and, based on the company's annual balance sheet for FY23, the stock's fair value is around 140 to 145, say experts

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-ipo-ixigo-share-price-doubles-allottees-money-within-two-days-of-listing-more-steam-left-11718776309028.html

19 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ixigo Share Price Today Live: Ixigo closed at ₹161.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Ixigo Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 194.38 & 180.2 yesterday to end at 161.99.

