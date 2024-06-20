Ixigo Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates : Ixigo's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹184.99 and closed at ₹161.99. The high for the day was ₹194.38, while the low was ₹180.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹161.99 and ₹135 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4481707 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Ixigo Share Price Today Live: Ixigo closed at ₹161.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Ixigo Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹194.38 & ₹180.2 yesterday to end at ₹161.99.