Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ixigo Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates : Ixigo stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 14.36 %. The stock closed at 161.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ixigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates

Ixigo Share Price Today Live Updates : Ixigo's stock on the last trading day opened at 184.99 and closed at 161.99. The high for the day was 194.38, while the low was 180.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 161.99 and 135 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4481707 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ixigo Share Price Today Live: Ixigo closed at ₹161.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Ixigo Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 194.38 & 180.2 yesterday to end at 161.99.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.