Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates saw an open price of ₹19.73 and a close price of ₹19.68. The stock reached a high of ₹20 and a low of ₹19.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4860.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,981,910 shares.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹20.43. There has been a percent change of 3.18, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.63, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|50.98%
|6 Months
|149.06%
|YTD
|98.0%
|1 Year
|98.0%
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.8 with a percent change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% from the previous trading day. The net change is 0.12, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.12 points from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,981,910. The closing price for the day was ₹19.68.
