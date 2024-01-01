Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 19.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.43 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates saw an open price of 19.73 and a close price of 19.68. The stock reached a high of 20 and a low of 19.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4860.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,981,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.43, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹19.8

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 20.43. There has been a percent change of 3.18, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.63, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months50.98%
6 Months149.06%
YTD98.0%
1 Year98.0%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.8, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹19.68

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 19.8 with a percent change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% from the previous trading day. The net change is 0.12, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.12 points from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹19.68 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,981,910. The closing price for the day was 19.68.

