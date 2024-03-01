Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹20.25 and closed at ₹20.92 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹20.89 and the low was ₹19.88. The market capitalization stood at ₹4879.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹27.17 and the low was ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 30,786,578 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.