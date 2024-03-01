Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stocks Drop in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 20.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.88 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 20.25 and closed at 20.92 on the last day. The high for the day was 20.89 and the low was 19.88. The market capitalization stood at 4879.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 27.17 and the low was 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 30,786,578 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.88, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹20.92

The stock of Jaiprakash Associates is currently priced at 19.88 with a percent change of -4.97 and a net change of -1.04. This indicates a decline in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.92 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 30,786,578 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 20.92.

