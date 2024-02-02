Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹21.81 and closed at ₹21.77. The high for the day was ₹22.5, while the low was ₹21.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5449.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.18, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, a total of 1,569,126 shares were traded for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.77 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,569,126. The closing price for the day was ₹21.77.