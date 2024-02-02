Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹21.81 and closed at ₹21.77. The high for the day was ₹22.5, while the low was ₹21.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5449.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.18, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, a total of 1,569,126 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.