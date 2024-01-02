Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees positive trading session

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had an opening price of ₹19.79 and a closing price of ₹19.8. The stock reached a high of ₹21.74 and a low of ₹19.74. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5255.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹23.19 and its 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,092,328 shares.
Jaiprakash Associates stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 8.13 and a net change of 1.61. The stock is currently priced at ₹21.41.
