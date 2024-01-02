Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 8.13 %. The stock closed at 19.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.41 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had an opening price of 19.79 and a closing price of 19.8. The stock reached a high of 21.74 and a low of 19.74. The market capitalization of the company is 5255.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 23.19 and its 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,092,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.41, up 8.13% from yesterday's ₹19.8

Jaiprakash Associates stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 8.13 and a net change of 1.61. The stock is currently priced at 21.41.

02 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹19.8 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 7,092,328 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 19.8 per share.

