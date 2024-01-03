Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 7.24 %. The stock closed at 21.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.96 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 21.54 and closed at 21.41. The stock reached a high of 23.25 and a low of 21. The company has a market capitalization of 5635.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19, while the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, a total of 12,02,4403 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 12,024,403. The closing price for the day was 21.41.

