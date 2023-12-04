Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had an opening price of ₹17.62 and a closing price of ₹17.5. The stock reached a high of ₹17.95 and a low of ₹17.33. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,278.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.99, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 1,769,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.