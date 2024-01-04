Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹22.99 and closed at ₹22.96. The stock reached a high of ₹23.14 and a low of ₹22.06. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5439.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.25 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,690,538 shares.
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 2.57% to reach ₹22.73. The net change in the stock price is 0.57.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.75%
|3 Months
|78.39%
|6 Months
|163.69%
|YTD
|11.87%
|1 Year
|102.28%
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹22.16 with a percent change of -3.48%. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.48% in value. The net change is -0.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.8 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value in the current period.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,690,538. The closing price of the shares was ₹22.96.
