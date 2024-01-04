Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 22.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.73 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 22.99 and closed at 22.96. The stock reached a high of 23.14 and a low of 22.06. The market capitalization of the company is 5439.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.25 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,690,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.73, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹22.16

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 2.57% to reach 22.73. The net change in the stock price is 0.57.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.75%
3 Months78.39%
6 Months163.69%
YTD11.87%
1 Year102.28%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.16, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹22.96

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 22.16 with a percent change of -3.48%. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.48% in value. The net change is -0.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.8 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value in the current period.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹22.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,690,538. The closing price of the shares was 22.96.

