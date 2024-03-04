Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 18.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.17 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates had a volatile day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹18.53 and the close price at ₹18.89. The stock reached a high of ₹19.83 and a low of ₹17.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹4705.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹27.17 and a 52-week low of ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 8,263,958 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:00:21 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.89 on last trading day
On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 8,263,958 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹18.89.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!