Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 18.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.17 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates had a volatile day on the stock market, with the open price at 18.53 and the close price at 18.89. The stock reached a high of 19.83 and a low of 17.95. The market capitalization stood at 4705.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 27.17 and a 52-week low of 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 8,263,958 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00:21 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.89 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 8,263,958 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 18.89.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie