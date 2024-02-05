Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees bullish trading today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates stock opened at ₹21.81 and closed at ₹21.77. The highest price during the day was ₹22.5, while the lowest price was ₹21.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,395.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.18, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 3,074,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹23.07. It has seen a percent change of 4.96, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 1.09, suggesting an increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|7.34%
|6 Months
|176.73%
|YTD
|11.11%
|1 Year
|145.81%
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹21.98, with a net change of 0.21 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.96% from the previous trading session. The net change of 0.21 suggests that the stock has gained 0.21 points in value.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,074,895. The closing price for the shares was ₹21.77.
