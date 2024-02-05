Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 21.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.07 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates stock opened at 21.81 and closed at 21.77. The highest price during the day was 22.5, while the lowest price was 21.55. The market capitalization of the company is 5,395.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.18, and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 3,074,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹23.07, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹21.98

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 23.07. It has seen a percent change of 4.96, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 1.09, suggesting an increase.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months7.34%
6 Months176.73%
YTD11.11%
1 Year145.81%
05 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.98, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹21.77

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 21.98, with a net change of 0.21 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.96% from the previous trading session. The net change of 0.21 suggests that the stock has gained 0.21 points in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,074,895. The closing price for the shares was 21.77.

