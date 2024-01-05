Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹22.29 and closed at ₹22.16 on the last day. The high and low for the day were ₹23.05 and ₹22.09 respectively. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5562.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.25 and ₹6.56 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,523 shares on the BSE.
05 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
