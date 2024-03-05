Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Drops in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock on the last day opened at ₹19.33, reached a high of ₹19.5 and a low of ₹18.35 before closing at ₹19.17. The market capitalization stood at ₹4536.09 crore with a 52-week high of ₹27.17 and a low of ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 5,569,170 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Jaiprakash Associates stock is priced at ₹18.48 with a percent change of -3.6% and a net change of -0.69. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume was 5,569,170 shares with a closing price of ₹19.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!