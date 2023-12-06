Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|25.33%
|6 Months
|154.11%
|YTD
|85.5%
|1 Year
|70.97%
06 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹18.56, up 7.04% from yesterday's ₹17.34
06 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
