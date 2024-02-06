Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 4.6 %. The stock closed at 21.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.99 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 22.01 and closed at 21.98. The stock had a high of 23.07 and a low of 22.01 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5,643.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.18, while the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,726,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.99, up 4.6% from yesterday's ₹21.98

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 4.6%, with a net change of 1.01. The current stock price is 22.99.

06 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 3,726,064 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 21.98.

