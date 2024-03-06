Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates shares soar in positive trading today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 17.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of 18.48. The high for the day was 19.1 and the low was 17.6. The market capitalization stood at 4371.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were 27.17 and 6.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,647,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45:05 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹18.1, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹17.81

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at 18.1, reflecting a 1.63% increase in its value with a net change of 0.29.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.04%
3 Months-9.75%
6 Months26.69%
YTD-10.1%
1 Year104.6%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:45 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹17.85, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹17.81

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at 17.85, with a 0.22% increase in value. The net change is 0.04, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09:55 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.48 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a volume of 3,647,756 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of 18.48.

