Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates shares soar in positive trading today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of ₹18.48. The high for the day was ₹19.1 and the low was ₹17.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹4371.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹27.17 and ₹6.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,647,756 shares.
Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at ₹18.1, reflecting a 1.63% increase in its value with a net change of 0.29.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.04%
|3 Months
|-9.75%
|6 Months
|26.69%
|YTD
|-10.1%
|1 Year
|104.6%
Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at ₹17.85, with a 0.22% increase in value. The net change is 0.04, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a volume of 3,647,756 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of ₹18.48.
