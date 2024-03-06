Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates shares soar in positive trading today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of ₹18.48. The high for the day was ₹19.1 and the low was ₹17.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹4371.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹27.17 and ₹6.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,647,756 shares.

