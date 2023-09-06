Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates) opened at ₹14.22 and closed at ₹14.07 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.38 and a low of ₹13.75. The market capitalization of JP Associates is ₹3522.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for JP Associates was 2,301,042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|433.3
|5.5
|1.29
|491.3
|261.3
|3613.16
|Kolte Patil Developers
|446.65
|-6.95
|-1.53
|468.0
|231.0
|3394.74
|Jaiprakash Associates
|14.01
|-0.06
|-0.43
|14.2
|6.56
|3438.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|417.1
|-1.65
|-0.39
|427.85
|216.45
|3156.01
|PSP Projects
|815.2
|-1.05
|-0.13
|846.0
|560.2
|2934.72
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock was ₹13.75 and the high price was ₹14.38.
Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹14.08, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹14.07
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.08, with a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.01, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.
Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹14.15, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹14.07
Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently trading at ₹14.15, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.08.
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹14.07 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,301,142. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.07.
