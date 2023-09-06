Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 14.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.08 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates

Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates) opened at 14.22 and closed at 14.07 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 14.38 and a low of 13.75. The market capitalization of JP Associates is 3522.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.2 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for JP Associates was 2,301,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation433.35.51.29491.3261.33613.16
Kolte Patil Developers446.65-6.95-1.53468.0231.03394.74
Jaiprakash Associates14.01-0.06-0.4314.26.563438.89
J Kumar Infraprojects417.1-1.65-0.39427.85216.453156.01
PSP Projects815.2-1.05-0.13846.0560.22934.72
06 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock was 13.75 and the high price was 14.38.

06 Sep 2023, 11:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹14.08, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹14.07

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 14.08, with a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.01, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 10:51 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹14.15, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹14.07

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently trading at 14.15, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.08.

06 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation430.32.50.58491.3261.33588.15
Kolte Patil Developers447.35-6.25-1.38468.0231.03400.06
Jaiprakash Associates14.120.050.3614.26.563465.89
J Kumar Infraprojects421.02.250.54427.85216.453185.52
PSP Projects815.0-1.25-0.15846.0560.22934.0
06 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹14.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,301,142. The closing price for the stock was 14.07.

