Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates) opened at ₹14.22 and closed at ₹14.07 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.38 and a low of ₹13.75. The market capitalization of JP Associates is ₹3522.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for JP Associates was 2,301,042 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|433.3
|5.5
|1.29
|491.3
|261.3
|3613.16
|Kolte Patil Developers
|446.65
|-6.95
|-1.53
|468.0
|231.0
|3394.74
|Jaiprakash Associates
|14.01
|-0.06
|-0.43
|14.2
|6.56
|3438.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|417.1
|-1.65
|-0.39
|427.85
|216.45
|3156.01
|PSP Projects
|815.2
|-1.05
|-0.13
|846.0
|560.2
|2934.72
Today, the low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock was ₹13.75 and the high price was ₹14.38.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.08, with a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.01, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.
Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently trading at ₹14.15, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.08.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|430.3
|2.5
|0.58
|491.3
|261.3
|3588.15
|Kolte Patil Developers
|447.35
|-6.25
|-1.38
|468.0
|231.0
|3400.06
|Jaiprakash Associates
|14.12
|0.05
|0.36
|14.2
|6.56
|3465.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|421.0
|2.25
|0.54
|427.85
|216.45
|3185.52
|PSP Projects
|815.0
|-1.25
|-0.15
|846.0
|560.2
|2934.0
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,301,142. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.07.
