Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 4.03 %. The stock closed at 24.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.02 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 24.01 and closed at 22.99. The highest price reached during the day was 24.13, while the lowest price was 23. The market capitalization of the company stood at 5,922.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 24.18, while the 52-week low was 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,885,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months20.04%
6 Months205.7%
YTD21.97%
1 Year169.83%
07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹25.02, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹24.05

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at 25.02 with a percent change of 4.03 and a net change of 0.97.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹22.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,885,307. The closing price for the shares was 22.99.

