Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹24.01 and closed at ₹22.99. The highest price reached during the day was ₹24.13, while the lowest price was ₹23. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹5,922.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹24.18, while the 52-week low was ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,885,307 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.0%
|3 Months
|20.04%
|6 Months
|205.7%
|YTD
|21.97%
|1 Year
|169.83%
Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at ₹25.02 with a percent change of 4.03 and a net change of 0.97.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,885,307. The closing price for the shares was ₹22.99.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!