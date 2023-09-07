Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in trading today

Jaiprakash Associates, a construction and infrastructure company, opened at ₹14.22 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at ₹14.07, with a high of ₹14.38 and a low of ₹13.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,411.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, a total of 5,300,674 shares were traded for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹13.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.21%, resulting in a net change of -0.17.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company had a trading volume of 5,300,674 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.07.
