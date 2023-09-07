Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 14.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates, a construction and infrastructure company, opened at 14.22 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at 14.07, with a high of 14.38 and a low of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of 3,411.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.2, while the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, a total of 5,300,674 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹13.9, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹14.07

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 13.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.21%, resulting in a net change of -0.17.

07 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹14.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company had a trading volume of 5,300,674 shares. The closing price for the stock was 14.07.

