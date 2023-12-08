Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.92, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹19.19
08 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.4%
|3 Months
|29.79%
|6 Months
|146.15%
|YTD
|92.0%
|1 Year
|83.73%
08 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST
08 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
