Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Soars on Strong Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The share price of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹25.02 and closed at ₹24.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹25.25, while the lowest was ₹25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.18, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 7,122,208 shares.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹25.25, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 1.2 points.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,122,208. The closing price for the stock was ₹24.05.
