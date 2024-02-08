Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Soars on Strong Trading Day

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 24.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The share price of Jaiprakash Associates opened at 25.02 and closed at 24.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 25.25, while the lowest was 25. The market capitalization of the company is 6,197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.18, and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 7,122,208 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹25.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹24.05

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 25.25, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 1.2 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹24.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,122,208. The closing price for the stock was 24.05.

