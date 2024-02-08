Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Soars on Strong Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The share price of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹25.02 and closed at ₹24.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹25.25, while the lowest was ₹25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.18, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 7,122,208 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.