Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹22.8 and closed at ₹22.66. The stock's high for the day was ₹24.11, while the low was ₹22.22. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹5569.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.11, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,035 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
