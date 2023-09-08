Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

08:00 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 13.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.07 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of 13.97 and a close price of 13.9. The stock's high for the day was 14.45, and the low was 13.76. The market capitalization of the company is 3453.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 14.38, while the 52-week low is 6.56. The trading volume on the BSE was 6,258,923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹13.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,258,923. The closing price for the stock was 13.9.

