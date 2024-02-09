Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 25.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.78 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 26.51 and closed at 25.25. The stock reached a high of 26.51 and a low of 24.10 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6,327.95 crore. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Associates is 25.25, while the 52-week low is 6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,379 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹25.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates, the BSE volume was 5,450,379 shares, and the closing price was 25.25.

