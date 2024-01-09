Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Shares Plummet Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 21.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 22.8 and closed at 22.69 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were 22.82 and 21.19 respectively. The market capitalization of the company is 5243.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.11 and 6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,450,875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.25, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹21.36

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 21.25, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.23%
3 Months81.5%
6 Months160.37%
YTD7.83%
1 Year109.31%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.36, down -5.86% from yesterday's ₹22.69

The current data shows that Jaiprakash Associates stock is trading at 21.36, reflecting a decrease of 5.86% or a net change of -1.33. This indicates a decline in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹22.69 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 6,450,875 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22.69.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.