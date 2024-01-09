Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Shares Plummet Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹22.8 and closed at ₹22.69 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were ₹22.82 and ₹21.19 respectively. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5243.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.11 and ₹6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,450,875 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹21.25, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.23%
|3 Months
|81.5%
|6 Months
|160.37%
|YTD
|7.83%
|1 Year
|109.31%
The current data shows that Jaiprakash Associates stock is trading at ₹21.36, reflecting a decrease of 5.86% or a net change of -1.33. This indicates a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 6,450,875 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹22.69.
