Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.94%
|3 Months
|42.36%
|6 Months
|148.45%
|YTD
|100.0%
|1 Year
|90.48%
11 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.01, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹19.19
11 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹19.19 on last trading day